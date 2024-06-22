Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $687,729.64

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 140.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $687,729.64 and approximately $5.38 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,349,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
