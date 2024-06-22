Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.68 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00039823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,060,104 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.