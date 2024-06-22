WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. WD-40 accounts for 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $19,697,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $6,223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.9 %

WDFC stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.60. 168,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.98. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $182.53 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

