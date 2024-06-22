Werlinich Asset Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.1% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.40 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

