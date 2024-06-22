Werlinich Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.54. 1,960,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,065. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.