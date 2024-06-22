Werlinich Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.5% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,917,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,061. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

