Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

NYSE:WMB opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,350,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77,524 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

