Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.37.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $414.76 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $430.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

