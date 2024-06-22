Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.49 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $25.63 or 0.00039850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $142.85 million and $39.49 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,573,399 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,452,402.46990605. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.902269 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1078 active market(s) with $25,611,685.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

