Wynn Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wynn Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. 2,977,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,712. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

