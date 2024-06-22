Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
