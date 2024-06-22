XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.74 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and $314,857.68 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,020,109 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.
XSGD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
