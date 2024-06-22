Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Buys £98,000 in Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($124,523.51).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

LON YNGA opened at GBX 960 ($12.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £365.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 919.03 ($11.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 981.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,016.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 10.88 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,583.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

