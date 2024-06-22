Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

