Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

