13,098 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 56.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. 1,819,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,817. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

