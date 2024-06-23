1,961 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.09. 6,463,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.