2,352 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 103,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,585. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

