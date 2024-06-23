2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get 2U alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWOU

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.