460 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $915.06. The company had a trading volume of 389,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

