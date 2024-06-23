9,763 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,170,000 after buying an additional 3,611,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,664 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,656,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 672,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

