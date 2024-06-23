ABCMETA Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $328,318.52 and approximately $10.82 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,024.89 or 0.99889584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00075016 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.