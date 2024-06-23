Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.7 %
Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
