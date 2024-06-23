Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $932.46

Achain (ACT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $932.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000873 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

