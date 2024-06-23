Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,141 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,876,309,000 after acquiring an additional 590,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.49 on Friday, hitting $533.44. 6,614,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.22. The company has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

