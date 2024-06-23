aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $268.09 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $268.09 million and $19.24 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,164,456 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.