Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.50.

AEM opened at C$89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total transaction of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

