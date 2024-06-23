Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

