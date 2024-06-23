Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $272.91. 2,500,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,440. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average of $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.