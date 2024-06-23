Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

ALGN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,857. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

