Allakos’ (ALLK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Allakos Stock Performance
ALLK stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.
