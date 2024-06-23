Allakos’ (ALLK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Allakos Stock Performance

ALLK stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Allakos Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,096,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 2,090,594 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,851,467 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

