American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,065. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

