Analysts Set A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) PT at $46.67

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,948 shares of company stock worth $1,996,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 91,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.