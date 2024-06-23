Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $9.88

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,215,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.76 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

