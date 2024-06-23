Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $6.26

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.26.
LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
LESL stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.16 million, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $10.37.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
