Analysts Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $19.00

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $205,379. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

