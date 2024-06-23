Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $117.78. 3,778,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

