Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $110,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $117.78. 3,778,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.