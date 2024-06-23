AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $3,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AptarGroup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.85. The company had a trading volume of 444,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

