Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

ARKR stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.