Armlogi Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BTOC) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Armlogi’s (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 24th. Armlogi had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Armlogi’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Armlogi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $5.04 on Friday. Armlogi has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

