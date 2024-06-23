Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 5,753,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,223. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

