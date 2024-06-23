Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 167,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 298,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

