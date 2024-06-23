Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $233,000. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $406,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.6% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,282,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

