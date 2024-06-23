AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. 72,567,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

