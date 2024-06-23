Aua Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. 11,855,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

