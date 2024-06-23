Aua Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock remained flat at $20.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,037,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

