Aua Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

