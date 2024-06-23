Aua Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $444.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

