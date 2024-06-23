Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 140,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,351,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

